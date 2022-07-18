NDAA a magnet for far-reaching amendments

The House last week passed the annual Pentagon policy bill, an $840.2 billion piece of legislation that would authorize national security programs ranging from nuclear missile modernization to military pay raises.

The bill contains thousands of provisions, dozens of funding tables and attracts hundreds of amendments. And almost always, partially because of its size and partially because it is so likely to be enacted, unrelated legislation hitches a ride on it.

This year is no exception.

Provisions on crack cocaine, rabies, free tampons and the Grand Canyon are among dozens of amendments, seemingly unrelated to the Defense Department, that were adopted on the floor before the chamber passed its fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

A provision on eliminating the federal sentencing disparity between drug offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine, introduced by Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, was adopted as part of an en bloc package of noncontroversial amendments. The provision would allow judges to eliminate such discrepancies in past convictions.