Lawmakers tasked with “fixing Congress” approved their latest set of recommendations Tuesday, including one that calls for a better game plan in the case of a major disaster.

“It’s not a problem until it is, but if it is a problem it’s a big problem,” said Rep. William R. Timmons IV, vice chairman of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress.

They explored the topic in an April hearing that looked at how the legislative branch would function, or not, if a mass casualty event led to the deaths of many lawmakers. Now they agree it deserves a much deeper dive, urging leaders to create a joint committee devoted solely to continuity.

When a mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it renewed fears about how quickly Congress could recover from an attack. Some experts who testified in April advocated for drastic steps, like a constitutional amendment requiring members to prepare for the worst by confidentially designating replacements who could immediately take over.

While the Modernization panel considered listing specific steps Congress could take to keep working in the face of catastrophe, they decided to pass the baton.