Expanded ‘chips-plus’ package advances in Senate

The Senate is moving forward with an even broader “chips-plus” bill containing hundreds of pages of science-related provisions that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer agreed to add to a more narrow bill focused on semiconductor manufacturing grants and tax incentives.

Schumer based his decision on what he called a “test vote” held Tuesday evening to determine the level of Republican support for a broader bill containing the science provisions.

If there were enough GOP “yes” votes for the motion to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the package to show the Senate could comfortably override a filibuster, Schumer said he would add the science provisions. If not, he was going to stick to a more narrow bill focused on the semiconductor manufacturing incentives.

Ultimately 15 Republicans voted for the motion, which was adopted 64-34, paving the way for debate to begin on the broader package.

The text of the 1,055-page substitute amendment Schumer filed is more than 10 times as long as the alternative narrow version that would have been offered had not enough Republicans agreed to proceed to the bill.