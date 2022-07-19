House passes same-sex marriage bill in wake of abortion ruling

The House passed a bill Tuesday to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify legal recognition for interracial and same-sex marriages nationwide, part of the legislative response from Democrats to recent Supreme Court decisions.

The House voted 267-157, mostly along party lines, with support from Democrats and 47 Republicans, to send the bill to the Senate.

The measure would repeal the 1996 law that prevented the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages, as well as mandate that all states honor out-of-state marriages regardless of the race, gender or sexual orientation of the couple.

Democrats argued the measure was needed following last month’s Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other backers argued that the language of the abortion ruling also endangers a Supreme Court decision in 2015 that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The Supreme Court struck down DOMA as unconstitutional in 2012.