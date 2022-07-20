Post-Roe, doctors worry about what constitutes lifesaving care

Health care providers say the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has led to increased confusion over what sort of emergency and life-giving care they can provide to patients facing a pregnancy-related health crisis.

They say the rapid shift in state abortion laws, combined with how those laws are being enforced has led many to wonder what types of procedures and medications they can provide in the aftermath of the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned the nearly 50-year-old legal precedent establishing a legal right to an abortion.

State laws, they say, are often vague and do not provide a common definition of what procedures and medications fall under the umbrella of life-saving care when it relates to reproductive health. State laws are often vague and may not clarify if, for example, they would apply to an abortion for mental health reasons or for pregnancy complications in earlier its stages.

Testifying at a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing Tuesday, Leah M. Litman, assistant professor of law at University of Michigan Law School, testified that “broadly worded laws might potentially prohibit" practices once considered life-saving care.

Litman pointed to the Texas Medical Association, which recently issued a complaint to the Texas Medical Board that the implementation of the state’s abortion bans have delayed miscarriage care and other emergency procedures.