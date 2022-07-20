Data privacy, abortion limits set to collide post-Roe

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to abortion is likely to create a clash between state-by-state abortion restrictions and the patchwork of data privacy laws that are being legislated in the absence of a federal privacy law.

Even before the June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, privacy advocates, concerned that data on women seeking abortions could be used to target them, sounded alarms that women should be vigilant in the types of data and content they share with fertility and health apps and through social media. They also warned against bringing a phone or other device with location-tracking services to an abortion provider.

Although a handful of states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah and Virginia have passed data privacy laws, and five others are considering similar measures, experts say it’s not clear how or whether such laws would protect women seeking abortions across state lines.

“I think it's going to be an interesting conflict between various state interests, because it's going to be such a patchwork,” said Carmel Shachar, executive director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School. “I am very worried about how data is going to be packaged and used.”

Among the states that have privacy laws on the books, California and Colorado protect abortion rights. Connecticut imposes a ban after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Virginia permits most abortions, but Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking a 15-week ban.