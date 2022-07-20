Edwards comeback denied, Parrott to face Trone in Maryland

Former Capitol Hill aide-turned-lobbyist and local prosecutor Glenn Ivey prevailed in a tough, high-priced Democratic primary against ex-Rep. Donna Edwards, winning the nomination for Maryland’s 4th District and all but guaranteeing him a seat in the House next year.

Ivey had 51 percent of the vote to Edwards’ 35 percent in a race called by The Associated Press at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday. Nine total candidates were on the Democratic ballot, but none of the others attracted any outside spending.

The primary split the party’s top leaders in the House, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California endorsing Edwards and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland siding with Ivey.

Outside interests, mostly with a focus on U.S. policy toward Israel, disclosed huge expenditures totaling nearly $8 million on ads aimed at swaying voters. Most of that money went to attack Edwards or to boost Ivey, though the ads did not mention Middle East policy.

Ivey said the ads attacking Edwards that aimed to boost his candidacy, some of which criticized Edwards for poor constituent service during her tenure in Congress, were not only accurate but “go directly to the issue that the voters need to decide: Who’s best able to do the job? She’s had it before, and I think it’s clear that she didn’t do a good job.”