Embattled immigration judges group renews union fight

The association representing immigration judges across the country asked a federal labor authority Thursday to restore its collecting bargaining powers in its latest effort to survive a yearslong decertification fight.

The National Association of Immigration Judges, which was established in 1971 and had been a recognized union for more than four decades, filed a petition to the Federal Labor Relations Authority to be recognized as a new union.

The association was decertified three months ago when it lost its final agency appeal before a three-member FLRA panel. At the time, the panel was staffed with two Republican appointees.

But in May, President Joe Biden’s pick for the labor board, Susan Tsui Grundmann, was confirmed by the Senate, which gave the board a Democratic majority for the first time since Biden took office.

Now the immigration judges association is hoping the newly composed FLRA will come to a different conclusion about whether immigration judges, who are employed by the Justice Department, are eligible to unionize.