Purity vs. pragmatism in key race for governor

ANALYSIS — While Democrats are trying to maintain control of Congress in Washington, two former Democratic House members are in increasingly difficult races for reelection as governor in states far from Capitol Hill.

The good news for New Mexico Republicans is that their overall challenge to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting more competitive. The bad news is that recent comments by a local pastor are making their effort more complicated.

Former local TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti leveraged a closer-than-expected race for the U.S. Senate in 2020 into a credible run for governor in 2022.

Publicly, Ronchetti has said he would be in favor of legal access to abortion in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. But a local pastor said Ronchetti’s real goal was to ban abortion entirely.

“His goal would be to end abortion in New Mexico, just so you know,” said Steve Smothermon, senior pastor of Legacy Church in Albuquerque, in a sermon available on YouTube. “You say, how do I know that? Because I talked to him for hours.” Of course Democrats pounced, while the Ronchetti campaign insists the candidate’s position has never changed.