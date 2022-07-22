Bannon guilty on two criminal contempt of Congress charges

A jury found Steve Bannon guilty of two criminal charges of contempt of Congress on Friday for his refusal to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The guilty verdict for the ally of former President Donald Trump was the first in decades for defying the oversight power of Congress. It followed a weeklong trial and more than a year of legal wrangling over whether the House could secure testimony from those closest to Trump.

Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia set a sentencing hearing for Oct. 21, where Bannon will face a mandatory minimum of a 30-day sentence and a maximum sentence of one year on each count.

The conviction does not compel Bannon to cooperate with the House select committee or comply with the subpoena from the committee, which is continuing to investigate and said more hearings would come in September.

Outside the courthouse, Bannon told reporters that "we may have lost a battle but we're not going to lose this war." His attorney, David Schoen, said Bannon has a “bulletproof appeal.”