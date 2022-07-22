‘I’m not going to meet with MBS’: Biden serves a rare presidential double fault in Saudi Arabia

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden returned from Saudi Arabia with few tangible products — except two broken campaign promises. Lawmakers in both parties have taken note.

As a senator, Biden had a well-earned reputation for being too open and honest. Candidate Biden promised, after four years of Trumpism, to never mislead the country. Yet, he and his administration were anything but in the weeks leading up to his trip, misleading the American public about just how much one-on-one contact he would have with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

That’s broken pledge No. 1.

“Pariah.” That’s what candidate Biden vowed to treat the Saudi Arabian government as.

The White House could have used the run-up to the visit to explain that geopolitical factors that developed since the 2020 campaign had made blacklisting the Saudis no longer an option. Instead, team Biden shrugged off the mini-summit with the kingdom’s leaders as a courtesy ahead of a broader meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders. Last Friday’s hourslong sessions featured chummy chitchat, laughs and plenty of smiles.