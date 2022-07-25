House Democrats add child nutrition to legislative menu

The House Education and Labor Committee is making a late-session push to renew child nutrition programs and incorporate changes made to cope with the pandemic, but disagreements could slow the reauthorization of a nutrition law that expired in 2015.

Appropriators continue to provide mandatory and discretionary funding since the expiration of the previous authorization, enacted in 2010.

The committee has scheduled a markup for Wednesday at which Democrats and Republicans are expected to air differences about how large a role the federal government should play in setting policies and operating the national school lunch and breakfast program; the Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, supplemental nutrition program; and other child nutrition programs.

Education and Labor Chairman Robert C. Scott, D-Va., and Civil Rights and Human Services Subcommittee Chair Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., said the draft bill to be taken up at the markup addresses a basic responsibility to keep children from going hungry.

One potential flashpoint between the parties is a provision that would change the criteria for a school or school district to qualify for community eligibility status that allows free school meals for all enrolled students. Currently, 40 percent of students in a school or school district must be poor enough to qualify for free lunches and breakfasts. The draft bill would set the threshold at 25 percent to qualify for community eligibility.