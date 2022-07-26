‘Chips-plus’ bill advances toward final passage in Senate

An economic competitiveness package meant to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research is on track to pass the Senate this week after overcoming a filibuster on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 64-32 to invoke cloture, limiting debate on the measure and teeing it up for final passage by Wednesday, in time for the House to send it to President Joe Biden’s desk before the August recess.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in floor remarks ahead of Tuesday’s vote that it would set up work to wrap on the bill “before the end of the week.” Schumer said the moment was several years in the making and described the package as “one of the most consequential bipartisan achievements of this Congress.”

The procedural vote to move forward with the bill known as "chips-plus" was delayed after severe thunderstorms disrupted senators commuting back to Washington on Monday evening. Final passage could still come Wednesday, though later in the day than if senators had voted Monday night. The Senate could vote on final passage sooner if all members give unanimous consent to speed up the clock.

The bill is a trimmed-down version of a broader economic competitiveness package the Senate passed last year. After bicameral conference negotiations to resolve differences between that measure and a House-passed version hit snags, including on trade, the Senate pulled out chips and science provisions with the hopes of wrapping up a package by the time lawmakers left for their summer break.