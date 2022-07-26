Climate protesters will risk arrest at Congressional Baseball Game

As lawmakers squeeze in their last practices before Thursday night’s Congressional Baseball Game, climate protesters are finalizing their own plans.

“We refuse to watch politicians literally play games while the world burns,” said Vincent Vertuccio, a student at George Washington University.

Vertuccio helped form a new coalition this summer to push for federal climate legislation. Angered by a lack of action in Congress, the group — called Now or Never — is targeting the annual baseball game, which pits lawmakers against each other in a friendly competition for charity.

While the organizers have posted signs around Washington vowing to “shut down” the game at Nationals Park, Vertuccio stressed they are “entirely nonviolent” and aim to “be disruptive in a peaceful way.”

He expects 50 to 300 people to join the protest, with some entering the stadium. “A lot of them are planning on risking arrest,” he said.