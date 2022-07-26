Halting backdoor government snooping seen as key to data privacy

As the House Energy and Commerce Committee approved a federal data privacy bill last week, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee were looking to plug a gap in law that allows government agencies to conduct broad surveillance without obtaining warrants or subpoenas to do so.

The Fourth Amendment prohibits law enforcement agencies from conducting searches, seizures and surveillance on Americans without court-approved warrants or subpoenas. But the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and state and local law enforcement agencies are bypassing the restrictions by turning to commercial data brokers and database providers that collect vast quantities of data on Americans and using that to conduct surveillance.

Democrats and Republicans, for different reasons, want to prevent law enforcement agencies from snooping on Americans’ data.

Democrats are alarmed that women seeking abortions and other reproductive health consultations can be tracked through their online activities and risk prosecution in states that are banning abortion and putting other restrictions in place in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal in June of a constitutional right to an abortion.

Republicans are concerned about the surveillance measures the government used, for example, to identify those who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.