Leftovers pile up for year-end tax bill menu

Incentives for clean energy and a tax break for companies’ research and development appear to be off the table for legislation moving this summer, raising the stakes for a potential year-end tax bill after the dust settles on the midterm elections.

“I think there’s a commitment that we’re going to have to have some tax legislation before the year’s out,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., a member of the Ways and Means Committee.

The panel’s top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, said he’s expecting his staff will begin working with the committee’s Democratic aides over August recess and into September on a potential package.

Some big-ticket items for both parties will likely be on the table after failing to make it into Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill — now expected to be far smaller legislation focused on lowering health care costs — or a slimmed-down economic competitiveness measure focused on boosting U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

Clean energy cliff

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., nixed his party’s plan to move some $325 billion in clean energy tax credits into what used to be called “Build Back Better,” putting pressure on to preserve incentives that have or are set to expire.