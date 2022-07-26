When a senator is just ‘a normal person having a normal reaction to a crazy world’

There are a few tweets that Sen. Brian Schatz wishes he could take back, but that’s the way it goes on social media.

As one of the Senate’s more active Twitter users, the Hawaii Democrat says he uses the app to track breaking news, but also because “my communications director can’t tell me not to say things.”

“Sorry Mike!” he once tweeted at spokesman Mike Inacay, feeding the joke that he gives his staff heartburn when he uses his personal account to tease fellow lawmakers or hold impromptu Q&A sessions while stuck on long flights to and from Washington.

But for Schatz, the medium is not the message. He talked with CQ Roll Call this summer about authenticity, pay for Hill staffers and why “even the small things are big.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.