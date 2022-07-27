Seen but not heard? Sit-in protesters change the game for staffers

Congressional staffers who staged a sit-in Monday at Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s office in protest of stalled climate action went into it preparing for the worst — staffers hardly ever make a scene, let alone like this.

The worst did happen for six of the 17 demonstrators: They were arrested for unlawful entry and “for failing to leave the office after they were told to leave,” according to Capitol Police.

But their cause picked up some steam during the week, and along the way they shook up some deeply held beliefs about what it means to work on Capitol Hill.

The six protesters arrested Monday are all House staffers, the Capitol Police said. They are Aria Kovalovich and Emma Preston, aides to Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Saul Levin, an aide to Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Rajiv Sicora, an aide to Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; Courtney Koelbel, an aide to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; and Philip Bennett, an aide to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., according to Capitol Police.

Arraignment on the charges was still pending Wednesday in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.