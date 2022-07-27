Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, health, tax measure

The Senate plans to begin floor consideration of a roughly $300 billion deficit-reducing budget reconciliation package next week after Sen. Joe Manchin III and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced a surprise agreement Wednesday to add climate and tax provisions Manchin previously shunned.

Just two weeks ago, Manchin said he wanted to wait for the July inflation data, which will be released Aug. 10, to decide whether he could support any climate provisions or tax increases.

At the time, the West Virginia Democrat said if Schumer was insistent on moving a reconciliation bill before the Senate departed for its August recess, he would vote only for provisions to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices for certain drugs and a two-year extension of expanded subsidies to purchase health insurance on the 2010 health care law's exchanges.

But on Wednesday, Manchin once again changed his position, issuing a nearly 1,300-word statement explaining that he will support some climate and tax provisions now after all.

“Contrary to foolish talk otherwise, America cannot spend its way out of debt or out of inflation. With respect to my position, I have never and will never walk away from solving the problems facing the nation we all love,” he said.