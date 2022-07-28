In baseball and in Congress, don’t ‘get carried off the field,’ Brady says

Rep. Kevin Brady had an epic Thursday.

“We call it our doubleheader,” he said as he prepared for two very different events — a ceremonial portrait unveiling and his last baseball game as a member of Congress.

“Are you ready for the game?” someone called out, as friends and family crammed into his office.

“At my age, it’s impossible to stretch anything,” the Texas Republican replied to laughter. “The whole goal is to not get carried off the field.”

With just six months left before he retires, the baseball metaphors are coming in handy. He’s played in the annual Congressional Baseball Game since he first took his seat in the House in 1997, flashing back to his college days as an outfielder. And he’s held the top Republican spot on the powerful Ways and Means Committee since 2015, taking over for predecessor Paul D. Ryan.