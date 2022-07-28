He went from intern softball to the Congressional Baseball Game

Dean Phillips still remembers playing softball as an intern and seeing his boss there to cheer him on.

“He really paid attention,” he says. “I think any staffer or intern on Capitol Hill hears stories about certain offices, and I was very fortunate.”

Phillips worked for Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., during the summer of 1989, between semesters at Brown University. The son of a prominent liquor dynasty, he would go on to lead a gelato company and a coffee chain. But Phillips still describes his intern days as “the greatest summer of my life.”

Three decades later, the Minnesota Democrat found himself back on the Hill as a member of Congress. He now plays for his party’s team in the annual Congressional Baseball Game, though he calls himself “a below average baseball player and an average softball player.”

“I credit my internship in ’89 with ultimately bringing me back to Congress, and I absolutely credit the 1989 Leahy softball team with opening the door to my much less remarkable congressional baseball career,” he said.