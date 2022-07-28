Republicans dominate rainy Congressional Baseball Game

Climate activists had promised to disrupt Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game, but in the end it was pouring rain that delayed the action.

The skies opened up in the fourth inning, sending lawmakers running for the dugouts. It took more than half an hour to get them back on the field, but Republicans kept their momentum going. They beat Democrats for the second year in a row, by a final score of 10-0.

In the stands, people unfurled a banner reading “Climate Emergency,” while protesters outside locked arms and tried to block the entrances to Nationals Park. Three were arrested for unlawful entry, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Activists will continue pushing until Democrats’ climate promises are signed, sealed and delivered,” said Now or Never member Michael Greenberg in a statement before the game.

His group started planning the protest when they thought climate legislation was dead in the Senate. After news broke Wednesday that it might not be so dead after all, they decided not to cancel.