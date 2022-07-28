Senate needs its own diversity and inclusion office, advocates say

Advocates are calling on the Senate to create a diversity office similar to one in the House, saying it would fill a crucial need.

“We can’t solve problems when we don’t have data and an understanding of what it looks like,” said LaShonda Brenson, a senior researcher at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.

The Joint Center submitted testimony to Senate appropriators this year making its case. It cited as a model the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which was created last Congress. That office has a new director as of this summer in Sesha Joi Moon, after Kemba Hendrix departed last year to join the executive branch.

“If they were to establish a bipartisan office and work together as the House has done over the last several years, I think that could send a strong statement to the American people,” Brenson said.

Hill staffers should look more like the country they serve, she said, and such an office could help with recruitment and retention. It could also help track diversity. Right now, Senate Democrats release an annual survey of their staffers’ race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender, but Senate Republicans do not.