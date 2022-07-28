Yellen: Avoid ‘semantic battle’ over definition of recession

As politicians debated the definition of a “recession,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Thursday that arguing about semantics was not particularly useful.

"I think we should avoid a semantic battle. I've tried to do that in my remarks today," Yellen said at a news conference that followed the report that growth in the gross domestic product was negative for the second consecutive quarter.

That's traditionally been a sign of a recession, and many Republicans quickly took to using the word along with President Joe Biden's name and his party's in referring to the current state of the economy.

“I don't know a president who drove an economy faster into the ground — and into a recession — than Joe Biden. This report shows zero percent growth for consumer spending and for home and business investment — the main drivers of economic growth — the weakest since the pandemic recession," House Ways and Means ranking member Kevin Brady of Texas said in a statement.

And, in response to the numbers from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "Of course, working families didn’t need any experts or statistics to tell them today’s Democratic Party is a walking, talking economic disaster. Democrats’ failures are causing working families deep personal pain on a daily basis."