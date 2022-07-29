Groups launch last-ditch effort against drug pricing changes

Special interest groups are hammering the airwaves in states like West Virginia, Nevada, Georgia, New Hampshire and the District of Columbia as the Senate closes in on passing legislation that would allow Medicare to demand lower prices for prescription drugs and cut into the profits of pharmaceutical companies.

The ads have become so ubiquitous in Nevada that Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is in a tough fight for reelection, hit the Senate floor this week to defend her record and blast the organization airing them as "a dark money group” that accused her of supporting a bill that would lead to billions of dollars in cuts to Medicare.

“I was shocked when last week, hundreds of Nevadans began calling my office,” Cortez Masto said. “They were anxious and alarmed over a deliberately misleading ad that is running on TV, on Facebook and via a text campaign.”

Cortez Masto, who supports the drug pricing overhaul efforts, was referring to ads paid for by a group called American Prosperity Alliance, which has spent about $10 million on TV, radio and digital ads since the end of June, according to Federal Communications Commission filings.

The policies they are fighting against — included in a reconciliation package Senate Democrats hope to pass as soon as next week — would mark the most significant prescription drug legislation to clear Congress in 20 years. It would also represent a rare loss for the powerful pharmaceutical industry, which spends millions of dollars per year on lobbying and campaign contributions to influence policy.