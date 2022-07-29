House passes assault weapons ban in wake of mass shootings

The House passed a bill Friday that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines, for the first time since a similar ban lapsed in 2004.

The 217-213 vote saw seven members cross party lines, but Democrats still overcame objections from Republicans, who argued it infringes on Second Amendment rights. Five Democrats voted against the bill, and two Republicans voted for it.

The evenly divided Senate is unlikely to pass the measure, but Democrats argued Friday’s vote was a needed step to counter a wave of mass shootings across the country.

“These military style weapons are designed to kill the most people in the shortest amount of time,” Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said during floor debate. “Quite simply, there is no place for them in our streets.”

The vote is the latest in a series of Democratic gun control bills to advance through the House since a wave of mass shootings this year, including an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students.