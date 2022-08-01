Five questions about House primaries in five states

Republican David Schweikert: Schweikert may well prevail in his Republican primary in Arizona’s new 1st District, but businessman Elijah Norton has been all over the airwaves and has loaned his campaign $4.35 million from his personal wealth. Many of Norton’s attacks have focused on Schweikert’s long-standing ethical troubles. The incumbent was formally reprimanded by the House in 2020. Norton has also been coming after Schweikert from the right, citing a vote Schweikert took against funding for the southwest border wall championed by former President Donald Trump. But Trump endorsed Schweikert in mid-June with a message that said, in part, “David fights to Secure our Border.”

Democrat Cori Bush: Bush, a member of the “squad” of progressive House Democrats who defeated Democratic incumbents in recent cycles, is facing a challenge in Missouri’s St. Louis-area 1st District from the more centrist state Sen. Steve Roberts, 34, who argues that Bush is too busy being an activist to legislate. Roberts, a former prosecutor, has raised $436,000 to Bush’s $1.9 million, but he has the support of prominent state Democrats, including former longtime Rep. Lacy Clay, whom Bush defeated in 2020. Roberts has also been dogged by allegations of sexual assault and groping but insists he did nothing wrong and that old allegations are resurfacing as a part of a political smear campaign. Bush has had $148,000 in outside support, while a group called Yachad PAC, which has spent $62,000 opposing Bush, is reportedly funded by a company tied to Roberts’ father. The race in November is rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections.

Who makes the November ballot in open battleground seats?

Arizona’s 6th District: Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s decision to retire rather than seek election in a reconfigured Tucson-based district has given Republicans a prime pickup opportunity. President Joe Biden would have carried the new district by just 395 votes, according to Arizona Public Media. Juan Ciscomani is the GOP front-runner in the race, which is rated Tilt Republican by Inside Elections. But the Congressional Leadership Fund recently put in $1 million to support Ciscomani, a former aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, ahead of the primary. Kathleen Winn, a former local TV reporter, is the only other candidate in the field to have raised even $100,000 (compared to Ciscomani’s $1.7 million), but Winn has the endorsement of Trump-backed gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake. On the Democratic side, Kirsten Engel and Daniel Hernandez have each raised more than $1 million. Engel is a former state senator who has the endorsement of EMILY’s List, while Hernandez is a state representative perhaps best known nationally because he was an intern for then-Rep. Gabby Giffords who was present when she was shot in 2011.

Michigan’s 10th District: Army veteran John James, who ran for Senate in 2018 and 2020, is expected to be the Republican nominee in Michigan's open 10th District. In the primary, he faces Tony Marcinkewciz. James was named to the National Republican Congressional Committee's “Young Gun” program for promising candidates and had $2.5 million in his campaign account as of July 13. He’s also had $124,000 in outside support from Americans for Prosperity Action and Elbert Guillory's America, a PAC tied to former Louisiana state Sen. Elbert Guillory. The five-way Democratic primary includes former Macomb County Circuit Judge Carl Marlinga, lawyer Huwaida Arraf, political newcomer Rhonda Powell, Warren City Council Angela Rogensues and former state Rep. Henry Yanez. Inside Elections rates the race as Tilt Republican.

Who’s practically Congress-bound after winning these open-seat primaries?

Missouri’s 4th District: GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s pursuit of retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat led to a crowded primary in the west-central part of the state. Former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, a Navy veteran, is the top fundraiser, with $851,000, including $94,000 he loaned or donated to his campaign. The second-place fundraiser, former Fox 4 anchor Mark Alford, pulled in $600,000 and had an additional $570,000 in outside support, most of it from the cryptocurrency-linked American Dream Federal Action PAC. But that was offset by $693,000 in opposition spending from the School Freedom Fund, an offshoot of the anti-tax Club for Growth, which spent $614,000 supporting state Sen. Richard Brattin, who was endorsed by the influential anti-abortion group Missouri Right to Life. Brattin, whose $301,000 in receipts included a $30,000 candidate loan, also had to contend with a combined $769,000 in opposition spending from outside groups, most of it from a group formed in July called the Conservative Americans PAC, which also invested in the 7th District race. Cattle farmer Kalena Bruce, whose $383,000 in receipts included a $150,000 candidate loan, has an endorsement from the influential Missouri Farm Bureau, which spent $9,000 supporting her campaign. Former St. Louis Blues hockey player Jim Campbell loaned his campaign more than $1 million, but he has received less than $10,000 in donations and hasn’t appeared at any forums featuring the top contenders. Democrat Jack Truman is uncontested in his party’s primary. The race in November is rated Solid Republican.