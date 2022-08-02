Democrats could face tough immigration votes on reconciliation bill

Democratic senators are bracing for the possibility of high-pressure roll call votes on immigration when the Senate considers a revamped budget reconciliation package this week.

The quirky nature of the reconciliation process — used for budget-only bills that can pass with a simple majority — means the bill that focuses on issues such as climate and health care will be open for amendment on virtually any topic during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” process.

Republicans appear likely to try to force votes on thorny issues such as immigration and border security that could divide Democrats and possibly put the overall bill in jeopardy.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., confirmed Tuesday that Republicans have some immigration-related amendments “in the queue,” though he declined to provide specifics.

And Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he thought border security would come up during the vote-a-rama process. “You can expect a lot of challenging votes,” Graham said.