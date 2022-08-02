GOP Main Street group unveils agenda for candidates

The centrist-leaning Republican Main Street Partnership is unveiling a policy agenda Tuesday that the group’s leaders say can provide a starting point for working with President Joe Biden and Democrats if the GOP takes control of the House, and possibly the Senate, in November.

The effort is designed to give candidates a message to sell on the campaign trail. It also aims to build public support for what to expect and to avoid what Rep. Mike Bost , R-Ill., said were problems that developed after Republicans took the House majority during Democratic President Barack Obama’s administration.

“I’m a conservative, but I watched, I watched last time people pursuing ‘No,’” Bost said, referring to colleagues whose goal was to block Obama’s agenda and even to thwart their own House speaker, such as John A. Boehner of Ohio. “We can’t pursue ‘No.’ We’ve got to govern.”

The agenda includes five broad points — on energy independence; filling job vacancies; easing supply chain disruptions; shoring up funding for public safety and policing; and “standing for freedom” — according to GOP lawmakers involved with the group.

Republican Main Street Partnership’s president, Sarah Chamberlain, said the policy agenda has been extensively poll tested and aims to give GOP candidates “practical policy platforms” to discuss on the trail and to respond to voters’ desire to see lawmakers accomplish things in Washington.