Senators slated to take up bill to expand security support to Taiwan amid high-stakes Pelosi visit

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads a high-stakes — but largely symbolic — congressional visit to Taiwan, senators in Washington are slated Wednesday to make a lower-profile — but potentially more tangible — expression of U.S. support for self-rule in Taipei.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to mark up legislation from Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that could significantly ramp up the types and amounts of defense systems the United States can provide to Taiwan. But it could slip onto an already crowded September slate in the Senate.

While committee support for the legislation is seen as solid, the bill’s immediate future is uncertain amid concerns about whether moving forward with the markup would unproductively inflame already-high tensions with Beijing while Pelosi and the rest of a congressional delegation are still in Taiwan.

The legislation, which for the first time would authorize billions of dollars in defense aid for Taiwan, was previously held over from its last scheduled markup in July at the request of committee Republicans. With the Senate preparing to adjourn at the end of the week — or perhaps this weekend — for its summer recess, another markup delay would mean the next chance for committee action would come in September.

Notably, the legislation, which was introduced in June, would authorize $4.5 billion over four years in State Department-administered Foreign Military Financing military grants for Taiwan. While the bill is not an appropriations measure, passage would send a strong signal of authorizers' expectations to appropriators as they prepare annual spending bills.