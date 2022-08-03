Kansans reject an effort to end state’s right to abortion

Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on Tuesday that would explicitly add language to the state constitution stating that abortion is not a protected right.

The win for abortion rights advocates could be an early bellwether for how abortion will fare in other elections in November. The vote is the first of at least four on abortion this year, after the Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to an abortion provided by the Roe v. Wade decision almost 50 years ago.

For Alysha Campbell, the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a wakeup call. Campbell, 22, has lived in Manhattan, Kan., for nine years, and grew up under the influence of the Church of the Nazarene, a form of evangelicalism she describes as fairly strict.

“I remember I got scared once I figured out Roe v. Wade was overturned because it’s a bigger issue than just, like, abortion,” she said. “I remember when I was trying to figure out which side I was actually going to vote for, it was really hard to figure out, like, what to read.”

Prior to the Kansas vote, Campbell said she talked to people she trusted about what the amendment would actually mean to decipher the language.