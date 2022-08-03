Lawmakers want stronger oversight of troops’ housing conditions

Members of Congress are clamoring again this year for the Pentagon to do more to oversee housing contractors that have often failed to ensure that military family homes are free of unhealthy or unsafe conditions.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers filed legislation in both chambers Tuesday that would require the Pentagon to create a Military Housing Readiness Council to monitor housing quality and report publicly on its findings.

The council would comprise Defense Department officials, servicemembers, military families and military housing experts. It would oversee the implementation of policies and regulations, including a so-called tenants’ bill of rights and a public complaint database, two initiatives that critics say have yet to be fully realized.

The requirement for the council would be the latest in a series of steps Congress has taken to get a hold on the problems. It is already in the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that the Senate expects to take up sometime after it returns from its August recess. But the provision is not in the House NDAA.

The Senate authors are Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren and North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis. In the House, California Democrat Sara Jacobs and Oklahoma Republican Stephanie Bice planned to introduce a companion version.