Primary rules can be bane or relief for pro-impeachment Republicans

When it comes to surviving the wrath of President Donald Trump, it’s all about the rules of the game.

If it wasn’t already clear, Republican Liz Cheney is going to have a tough time winning her upcoming primary in Wyoming. The most recent round of primaries confirmed a trend: Republicans who voted to impeach Trump either don’t seek reelection or lose in traditional primaries.

The only pro-impeachment Republicans who have survived thus far have had the luxury of running in states with non-traditional primary systems where they didn’t have to rely on support from base GOP voters who still like Trump. That means Cheney, the only House Republican who voted to impeach Trump who hasn’t faced voters yet, is likely to lose on Aug. 16.

Of the 10 House Republicans who bucked their party and voted to impeach Trump, four are not running for reelection: Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and Fred Upton of Michigan. Two Republicans lost renomination in a traditional party primary: Tom Rice of South Carolina on June 14 and Peter Meijer of Michigan on Tuesday.

The survivors thus far have benefitted from their states’ electoral systems.