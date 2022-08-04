Schumer: Reconciliation debate to kick off Saturday

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Thursday that the chamber would reconvene at noon on Saturday for votes, including on a motion to proceed to the climate, tax and health care budget reconciliation package at some point during the afternoon.

If the motion to proceed is adopted, up to 20 hours of debate would begin, followed by a potentially lengthy amendment "vote-a-rama" session that could last into Sunday, or beyond.

Senators have been meeting with the chamber's parliamentarian to scrub the budget bill for provisions that might violate the "Byrd rule," which governs what can be included in reconciliation measures subject to a simple-majority vote threshold.

If a provision is found to have no budgetary impact or only an "incidental" effect on spending or revenue, then it could be subject to a point of order that would require 60 votes to waive.

The current 725-page version of the bill would spend roughly $434 billion over a decade on clean energy and health care-related programs, offset and then some by around $739 billion in tax increases and savings from reducing prescription drug costs.