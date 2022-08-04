Senate appropriators want $4 billion for ships Navy didn’t seek

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s new defense spending bill would add $4 billion to the Navy budget — money the Navy did not seek and much of which the Armed Services and House Appropriations panels did not approve — for warships built largely by the constituents of senior appropriators.

The fiscal 2023 bill requires the Navy to spend that $4 billion to build all or part of a destroyer, two amphibious ships, a cargo vessel and several troop-ferrying hovercrafts. None of that added spending was requested in the president's budget. Nor was any of it on the Navy’s list of “unfunded priorities” that did not make the administration’s budget.

The House’s companion defense spending bill would not fund any of the additional money. And the Senate and House National Defense Authorization Acts, or NDAAs, authorized only some of it.

As it happens, the current spending law, covering fiscal 2022, also includes just over $4 billion the Navy did not seek.

Spending more than the Pentagon wants for defense programs of parochial significance is not new. But the ship spending surge stands out for several reasons: the amount of money involved, the regularity of the additions, the lack of public support from the Navy’s top admiral for the spending, and the extent to which other defense committees did not support the bulk of it.