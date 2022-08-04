Senate Judiciary Committee grills FBI director on violent crime

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Americans face increasing threats from domestic terrorism and violent crime, as he faced questions Thursday about the Biden administration’s priorities and efforts to stop further violence.

During a wide-ranging hearing, members pressed Wray on FBI efforts to contain the flow of illegal guns and address mass shootings, as well as whether the agency has bowed to the political whims of the Biden administration. Wray argued the agency has done its best to address a teetering status quo.

“The range of criminal and national security threats that we face as a nation has never been greater or more diverse, and the demands and expectations on the FBI have never been higher,” Wray said.

Wray also said the agency could use more funds on everything from gun background checks to efforts to counter Chinese espionage. He also acknowledged some of the agency’s shortcomings in addressing major threats, such as its inability to predict the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Heading into the midterm elections, Democrats have argued for more action on gun control bills, which includes a bill to create a new assault weapon ban that the House passed last month. Several members of the committee, including Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, pressed Wray on the availability of such weapons, and she criticized him for answering that he could not comment on specific legislative ideas.