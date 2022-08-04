Sinema ready to advance budget bill after tax changes

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., announced late Thursday night that she is willing to “move forward” on Democrats’ tax, climate and health package after leaders agreed to drop a provision modifying the taxation of "carried interest" and make other tweaks to "protect advanced manufacturing and boost our clean energy economy."

With those changes, Sinema said in a statement she would vote to proceed to the bill "subject to the Parliamentarian's review."

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said earlier Thursday that he expects to call a vote on the motion to proceed Saturday afternoon, which would then trigger up to 20 hours of debate on the measure before a “vote-a-rama” in which senators can offer unlimited amendments before final passage.

Within minutes of Sinema announcing the agreement, Schumer issued a statement confirming it.

“I am pleased to report that we have reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act that I believe will receive the support of the entire Senate Democratic conference,” the majority leader said, using the bill's new nickname Democrats have given it. “I have had many productive discussions with members of our conference over the past three days and we have addressed a number of important issues they have raised.”