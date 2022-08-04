Tax bill’s electric vehicle credit limits discouraging to some

Democrats are discussing concerns that requirements attached to their expansion of electric vehicle incentives could be too harsh and block a significant portion of cars from qualifying.

The $7,500 tax credits to help consumers buy electric vehicles are dependent on whether key components are sourced from U.S. allies, constraints added to their climate, tax and health care package to force supply chains out of China and satisfy Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

Some senators now worry the capacity to deliver important electric vehicle parts can't be built up fast enough in the U.S. and other eligible countries to meet the new tax credit requirements, though Manchin is likely to have the ultimate say.

“Unfortunately after they’re implemented … at this point it looks like companies won’t be able to use them,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., told reporters this week.

Consumers would get the tax breaks directly, including an option to bake the credit into the price negotiated at the car dealership. But the benefits help automakers generate sales.