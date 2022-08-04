Will fight over property insurance roil Florida governor’s race?

Florida’s long-simmering property insurance crisis is reaching a boiling point ahead of a closely watched gubernatorial race that could test the mettle of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican with presidential aspirations.

DeSantis is the frontrunner in Florida’s gubernatorial race, but in recent weeks has faced attacks from Democratic challengers, who have sought to persuade primary voters that the incumbent is responsible for the state’s failing property insurance market.

Rep. Charlie Crist is set to face Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on Aug. 23 and both have seized on the issue.

“Florida is facing a property insurance crisis and Governor DeSantis has ignored it,” Crist said in an email. “Florida deserves a governor who actually gives a damn and will work to fix problems, not flame culture wars.”

DeSantis is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024, having built a national profile by flouting national COVID-19 recommendations and championing conservative causes.