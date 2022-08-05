Democrats line up behind budget bill while GOP pledges ‘hell’

The Senate is "on track" to start debating a roughly $300 billion deficit-reducing budget package Saturday after Democrats reached agreement late Thursday on changes to the bill needed to secure 50 votes, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said.

The changes, the New York Democrat said at a news conference Friday, include dropping a provision modifying the taxation of “carried interest,” providing exemptions to the 15 percent corporate minimum tax that would reduce its estimated revenue raised over 10 years from $313 billion to $258 billion, and adding some climate provisions related to drought.

"We're feeling pretty good," Schumer said, noting he believes the agreement will have the votes to pass.

If so, the bill would then go to the House, which is expected to reconvene Aug. 12 to vote on it, according to a notice Friday from Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md.

Schumer acknowledged that the late changes to the bill were made to secure support from Democratic centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. In particular, he lamented the loss of a $13 billion revenue raiser that would have lengthened the holding period for investment fund managers’ share of their clients' capital gains required to benefit from more generous tax treatment.