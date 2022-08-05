Voters aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of inflation

High inflation isn’t just a political messaging point to some candidates running for office. The cost of gasoline, travel, staff pay, printed materials and food for events all affect the bottom lines of campaigns.

Some say they’re feeling the pinch of 9 percent inflation and can relate to voters for whom rising prices is a top-of-mind matter in this year’s midterm elections.

“This is an issue that is affecting everyone and every aspect of their life. It’s affecting every aspect of the campaign and candidates’ and staffers’ personal lives,” said Republican Tyler Kistner, a Marine veteran who is running in Minnesota’s 2nd District again after losing in 2020 to Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.

Kistner said that with flights and travel more expensive, that can influence campaign plans, including whether to make fundraising trips.

“So you’re doing less travel,” he said. Catering and food costs have also increased. And high gas prices sometimes factor into the campaign’s decisions about which events to attend. Still, campaign travel is up when compared with 2020, when the vast majority of candidates relied largely on Zoom events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.