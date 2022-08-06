After four-hour debate, Senate begins voting on budget bill amendments

The Senate kicked off its potential marathon of amendment votes on the Democrats’ climate, tax and health package late Saturday, setting the stage for what is likely to be hours — or even days — of votes on predominantly Republican amendments.

The so-called vote-a-rama follows Senate adoption of a motion to proceed to the bill just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the 50-50 tie. All 50 senators who caucus with the Democrats supported the motion to move forward on the $300 billion package.

Under the rules, senators had up to 20 hours to debate the bill, but used only four hours of that time. The limits to the vote-a-rama are primarily lawmakers’ stamina and their desire to head home for the August recess after a final vote on passage.

The Senate is set to consider scores of Republican amendments and several proposed by Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats. Eager to shorten the voting time, Democrats are offering few amendments other than Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s substitute amendment.

Sanders opened the floor debate by calling for the package to go much further. Describing the bill as having some good features but also “some very bad features,” Sanders said he would offer a series of climate and health care amendments, adding that he would demand roll call votes.