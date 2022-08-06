Debate begins on massive budget package; ‘vote-a-rama’ awaits

The Senate voted to begin considering Democrats’ climate, tax and health care package on a party-line vote Saturday, setting up a marathon overnight voting session toward passage of the bill.

With all 50 senators who caucus with Democrats voting for the motion to proceed, the reconciliation bill advanced after a year of negotiations and changes to get key centrists in the evenly divided chamber on board.

All Republicans opposed the motion, which was adopted after a lengthy delay to allow time for senators to return to Washington and for Vice President Kamala Harris to arrive to break the tie. The 51-50 vote allows the Senate to move forward with up to 20 hours of debate, followed by unlimited amendment votes known as the “vote-a-rama” and final passage.

Senators were expecting to skip much of the debate time to move ahead with amendments, with votes expected to go into the early morning. Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said he expected the vote-a-rama to begin after around roughly three hours of debate at most, and that all GOP senators would be back in time to vote on amendments.

In opening remarks Saturday on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., described this summer as “one of the most productive sessions in recent Senate memory,” naming bipartisan bills that passed the Senate in recent weeks.