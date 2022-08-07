Democrats remain largely united on ‘vote-a-rama’ amendments

Senate Democrats are sticking together and mostly voting against amendments to their tax, climate and health package, while using a procedural trick to allow their vulnerable incumbents to vote for some that will score political points without actually making any changes to the bill.

The chamber began voting on amendments to the budget reconciliation package in a free-for-all process known as "vote-a-rama" around 11:30 p.m. As of 7:30 a.m., none had been adopted but the Senate was continuing to process amendments with no immediate end in sight.

After the 17th vote, Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., read a list of 18 more amendments and motions in the queue, which would put final passage still hours away. Off the floor, however, Sen. James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., told reporters he didn't think all would actually be voted on.

"Obviously that's not going to happen," Inhofe said.

All 48 Democrats and the two independents that caucus with them banded together to oppose Republicans' amendments, defeating them all on party-line votes.