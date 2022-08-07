Democrats remain largely united on ‘vote-a-rama’ amendments
Creative use of budget points of order allow vulnerable Democrats to vote with GOP without endangering broader bill
Senate Democrats are sticking together and mostly voting against amendments to their tax, climate and health package, while using a procedural trick to allow their vulnerable incumbents to vote for some that will score political points without actually making any changes to the bill.
The chamber began voting on amendments to the budget reconciliation package in a free-for-all process known as "vote-a-rama" around 11:30 p.m. As of 7:30 a.m., none had been adopted but the Senate was continuing to process amendments with no immediate end in sight.
After the 17th vote, Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., read a list of 18 more amendments and motions in the queue, which would put final passage still hours away. Off the floor, however, Sen. James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., told reporters he didn't think all would actually be voted on.
"Obviously that's not going to happen," Inhofe said.
All 48 Democrats and the two independents that caucus with them banded together to oppose Republicans' amendments, defeating them all on party-line votes.
When Democrats wanted their members to be able to vote in favor of something, one of them would raise a budget point of order, triggering a motion to waive it that is subject to a 60-vote threshold instead of a simple majority.
That procedural maneuvering allowed the four Democrats considered most vulnerable in the November midterm elections — Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire — as well as other party centrists to show their support for the underlying amendment. They could vote to waive the point of order without worrying about it being added to the bill and potentially undermining unified Democratic support for the larger package.
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Cortez Masto, Kelly and Warnock's races a Toss-up and Hassan's Tilt Democratic.
Democrats jumped through the most procedural hoops to allow their vulnerable members to vote to uphold the Title 42 public health directive that allows migrants crossing the border to seek asylum in the U.S. to be expelled during the pandemic.
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., offered an amendment to provide $1 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue to implement Title 42 until 120 days after the termination of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Democrats all voted against that amendment and it was rejected, 50-50.
Immediately after that vote, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., offered an alternative amendment that would have extended Title 42 until 60 days after the public health emergency ends with requirements for the administration to submit a plan to Congress to address a potential influx of migrants.
The Tester amendment contained no funding so was subject to a budget point of order, which six Democrats joined all Republicans in voting to waive. The Democrats who joined Tester in support for his amendment were Cortez Masto, Hassan, Kelly, Warnock and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. The motion to waive the budget point of order was not agreed to, 56-44.
Superfund taxes split
A handful of Senate Democrats in tight re-election races voted to waive a budget point order on a Hassan amendment to cut a section from the bill that re-establishes a tax to pay for the cleanup of toxic sites through the Superfund program.
The bill would raise taxes on imported barrels of oil and other petroleum products from 9.7 cents to 16.4 cents, indexed to inflation. Hassan's amendment would cut that section.
Created in 1980, the Superfund program — a federal program the EPA administers to clean up toxic waste sites — has historically been funded by taxes on chemicals and a separate tax on petroleum products. But those taxes expired in 1995, and while the bipartisan infrastructure law reinstated the chemical tax, it did not bring back the tax on petroleum products.
The American Chemistry Council, an industry group that represents chemical companies, ramped up their lobbying spending after Congress reinstated the Superfund tax.
Cortez Masto, Kelly, Sinema and Warnock joined Hassan in supporting her amendment, along with all 50 Republicans. The motion to waive the budget point of order was not agreed to, 55-45.
Somewhat solo Sanders
While Democrats splintered on some budget points of order, they remained more united in voting against amendments from Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders to add left-out Democratic priorities to the bill.
For example, the Vermont independent offered an amendment to provide $30 billion for climate resilience programs and activities, like establishing a Civilian Climate Corps, that was rejected, 1-98.
Sanders also offered two health amendments — one to ensure that Medicare pays no more than the Department of Veterans Affairs for prescription drugs, and one to add provisions expanding Medicare coverage for hearing, dental and vision benefits.
Both were rejected, by votes of 1-99 and 3-97, respectively. The hearing, dental and vision amendment earned the support of Georgia Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
Republicans remained united on most amendments, but not all.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted with Democrats in opposition to an amendment from Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, that would adjust income limits for the maximum capital gains tax rate and certain tax credits for inflation and exclude certain qualified interest from taxable gross income in 2023 and 2024. The amendment would offset those revenue losers with a one-year extension of the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions and a $20 billion cut to the IRS funding in the bill.
And Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted against an amendment from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. Lee's amendment would have taken $460 million out of the bill's $4.3 billion for rebates to homeowners and apartment buildings to install energy-efficient upgrades, and shifted the money to the "payment in lieu of taxes" program which helps local governments offset the loss of tax revenue in areas dominated by tax-exempt federal lands.
The rest of the amendments and motions the Senate voted on so far were defeated on party-line votes. Those include amendments from:
- Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. to strike provisions reinstating and raising the Hazardous Substance Superfund tax rate on crude oil and replace that revenue with a one-year extension of a $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes.
- John Barrasso, R-Wyo., to require the Bureau of Land Management to hold oil and gas lease sales in every state where it did so in June 2022.
- Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to strike $45 million in funding for the EPA to implement eight sections of the Clean Air Act.
- Michael D. Crapo, R-Idaho, to prohibit the IRS from using the $80 billion in mandatory funding appropriated to the agency under the bill from being used to audit taxpayers earning less than $400,000 a year.
- Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to exclude drugs in Medicare's six protected classes or those that receive breakthrough designation from the Food and Drug Administration from price negotiation.
- John Kennedy, R-La., to require oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska's Cook Inlet.
- Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., to require the Interior secretary to complete pending coal leasing processes that are paused at the Bureau of Land Management.
Mark Burnett and Sandhya Raman contributed to this report.