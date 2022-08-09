Appeals court sides with House in fight over Trump tax returns

The House Ways and Means Committee can use a federal law to gain access to the tax returns of former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled Tuesday.

The decision from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in a long-running legal dispute would allow committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., to get Trump’s personal records from the Treasury Department.

Trump, who intervened after the Biden administration said it would comply with the request, had argued Neal and Democrats intended to use the returns against him politically or attempt to enhance IRS oversight of the presidency in a violation of the separation of powers.

But the D.C. Circuit panel wrote that they could only analyze what Neal wrote in his request, not statements by other members of Congress about what they may do with Trump’s returns once they have them.

“The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political motivations as well as legislative ones is of no moment,” the opinion, written by Senior Judge David B. Sentelle, states. “Indeed, it is likely rare that an individual member of Congress would work for a legislative purpose without considering the political implications.”