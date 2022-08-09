Climate, health and tax debate moves quickly to campaign realm

The debate over the sweeping climate, health and tax bill passed by Senate Democrats last weekend is already moving to the campaign trail, even before the House has cleared it for President Joe Biden's signature.

One Nation, the nonprofit associated with the Senate Leadership Fund — the super PAC run by allies of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. — on Tuesday announced an ad blitz against the package, passed Sunday.

The ads include an inflation-themed spot to kick off a $3.8 million campaign targeting Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Ohio. Ryan is running against Republican J.D. Vance.

The group is also running ads in Georgia focused on Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is facing Herschel Walker in November.

"Tell Sen. Warnock to start voting against reckless spending to stop inflation," says the ad.