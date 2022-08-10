Medical schools, students review training amid abortion bans

Ghazaleh Moayedi credits many of her strengths as a Texas-based obstetrician-gynecologist to training related to abortion. Outpatient abortion training builds bedside manner and teaches practical technical skills outside of a hospital, she says.

"Having so much experience in abortion care has actually really trained me and prepared me in handling other situations," said Moayedi, a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health and a mentor to many residents.

She pointed to her adeptness with early ultrasonography, used to identify complications in early pregnancy.

But since the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in June overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, broad bans on most abortions in Texas and other states could hamper training for future medical providers.

"I had a medical student that messaged me and said they were on their obstetrics rotation and were saying, like, 'People are coming in, and we're having to tell them, like, their bag of water broke, but we can't do anything until they have a fever.' That's not how we should be training people," Moayedi said.