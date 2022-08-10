Not a ‘monster’: Why Rep. Ro Khanna still goes on Fox News

A: I don’t think we have had a clear identity in terms of political leadership as a generation. It is a delayed generation, because the baby boomers don’t want to leave the stage. They’ve had a long time in leadership, but now you see the Gen X folks are having a greater impact, and it remains to be seen what our role and definition will be.

Q: You’re still outnumbered by the boomers, but now more than 140 of you serve in the House. Millennials have it worse, with just around 30 members.

A: Well, we’ve constructed so many barriers to getting involved. When people were running in the 1970s, when the boomer generation was just starting out in public service, it didn’t cost millions of dollars to run for Congress. You didn’t have the type of control that the parties and super PACs have. You didn’t have the redistricting being as bad as it is. So there are many more institutional barriers that have been constructed over the last 40 to 50 years, and that obviously disadvantages people who are younger.

There are a lot of negatives to social media, but one of the things it’s done is democratize the ability to quickly build up name ID, quickly get your message out. The more you can do that in ways that don’t require a large presence on a more expensive media like television, the better. But I think the fundamental reform we need is of money in politics.

Quick hits

Last book you read? Thomas Piketty, “A Brief History of Equality,” about how the United States actually up to about 1960 was leading in economic equality compared to Europe, and then the trends reversed.