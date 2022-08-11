Justice Department requests to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department was seeking to unseal several documents surrounding Monday's search of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida.

Garland, in his first public comments in the four days of political turbulence since federal agents searched Trump’s residence, said he approved the search personally and that the Justice Department “does not take such a decision lightly.”

The attorney general noted that the search occurred only after a federal judge signed off on a probable cause justification, and he said the DOJ would seek to make public the warrant and receipt for the property the FBI seized.

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor,” Garland said. “Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”

Garland said he would not comment on the case beyond his statement, but he pushed back against rhetoric from some Republicans that the DOJ had acted out of political animus against the former president.