Battle for open Hawaii seat splits Democratic House groups

Hawaii voters will choose who is likely to be the state’s next House member on Saturday, while its other House member and one of its Democratic senators face primary challenges.

Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele announced earlier this year he would run for governor, a race he isn’t expected to win, rather than seek a second term in the House

That opened up a six-way race for his 2nd District seat, with the contest primarily focused on state Rep. Patrick Branco and former state Sen. Jill Tokuda, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2018.

Tokuda has the fundraising edge. She reported raising $528,000 as of July 24 and had $90,000 on hand. She loaned her campaign $25,000. Branco reported raising $153,000 and had $33,000 on hand.

But there’s been significant outside spending in the race that has helped to raise Branco’s profile, and a split among some incumbent House Democrats about who to support.